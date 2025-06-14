India Demands Bangladesh "Rein In Terrorists" After Tagore's Home Vandalised

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed India condemned the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

The museum was attacked by a mob after a dispute over a motorcycle parking fee.

India's Ministry of External Affairs labeled the attackers as terrorists and demanded strict action.

India has strongly condemned the "despicable" and "disgraceful" act of violence and vandalism on poet, polymath, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh, describing the perpetrators of the act as "terrorists".

Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home - Kutcherybari - now a museum in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, was vandalised by a mob on Sunday, following a dispute between a visitor and museum staff over motorcycle parking fee. During the altercation, the visitor was allegedly confined and assaulted. The incident triggered public anger, which led to a protest near the entrance. Soon after, a mob stormed the premises, and damaged the museum and auditorium.

'PATTERN OF SYSTEMATIC ATTEMPTS BY EXTREMISTS'

Outraged over the incident, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed its displeasure and concern. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalism of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025," adding that "The violent act is a disgrace to the memory, the inclusive philosophy, and the teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh."

Blaming it on the rise of extremism in Bangladesh in recent times, Mr Jaiswal said, "The attack falls in the broad pattern of systematic attempts made by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and the cultural legacy of Bangladesh."

Labeling the offenders as terrorists and demanding that the incident be dealt with strictly, Mr Jaiswal urged the Yunus government "to rein in the terrorists and take strict action against the perpetrators in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents that sadly have become a repetitive feature."

WHAT BANGLADESH HAS DONE SO FAR

Though a statement over the incident has not been issued by Dhaka, Bangladeshi authorities have temporarily closed the museum and launched a probe. A three-member committee formed by the Department of Archaeology has been asked to submit a report within five working days.

Md Habibur Rahman, the custodian of the Rabindra Kutcherybari museum, said that the site is now completely out of bounds for visitors, adding that the entire premises has been put under surveillance.

Meanwhile, several reactions poured in from India.

OUTRAGE IN INDIA

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called this incident "Shocking and Unacceptable." He added that this is happening "under the silent gaze of Mohammad Yunus's government." He called this "far beyond mere vandalism. It is a premeditated hate crime, an attack on the civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat."

He further added that "Tagore is a global figure, but he remains a treasured symbol of India's soul. What we are witnessing is the ongoing marginalisation of Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh, their identity, history, and legacy being systematically eroded. The international community cannot afford to remain indifferent. This is a moment that demands attention, condemnation, and action."

Shocked over the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to "kindly take up the matter very strongly with the neighbouring country's government, so that no stone is left unturned to swiftly bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous and mindless act."

Ms Banerjee mentioned in the letter that "For the people of Bengal, this is an attack on a shared legacy," and that "the invaluable treasure of Bengali language and literature owes significantly to the majestic contributions of Tagore."

Rabindra Kutcherybari, now also known as the Rabindra Memorial Museum, was the administrative centre of the Tagore family estate. Purchased in 1840 by Dwarkanath Tagore, Rabindranath's grandfather for 13 rupees and 10 annas during an auction, this property was declared a protected archaeological site in 1969. Constructed in a distinct Indo-European architectural style, the house has seven main rooms, spacious corridors, and a large garden. It faces a river and is surrounded by open fields and greenery.

The damaged auditorium is a 500-seat auditorium where many literary and cultural events are hosted - like the annual Rabindra Festival.

(Editorial contribution by Anjali Kumari Jha)

