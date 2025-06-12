All About Rabindranath Tagore's Ancestral Home In Bangladesh, Vandalised By Mob

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home, the Kachharibari in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, was vandalised by a mob following a dispute between a visitor and museum staff over a motorcycle parking fee.

The visitor was allegedly confined and assaulted after an argument with staff at the Rabindra Memorial Museum's entrance. The incident triggered public anger, leading to a human chain protest. Later, a mob stormed the premises, damaging the auditorium and attacking a senior official.

Authorities have temporarily closed the museum and launched a probe. A three-member committee formed by the Department of Archaeology has been asked to submit a report within five working days.

The Historic Home

Tucked away in Shahzadpur, in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh, lies Kachharibari, a two-storey mansion once owned and frequented by Rabindranath Tagore. Known formally as the Rabindra Kachharibari, this house is not only architecturally significant but also a living relic of literary, cultural, and social history. It was here, amid Bengal's tranquil countryside, that Tagore wrote many of his beloved poems, plays, and short stories.

A House With A Noble History

The property was purchased in 1840 by Dwarkanath Tagore, Rabindranath's grandfather, for 13 rupees and 10 annas during an auction. It was intended to serve as the administrative centre of the Tagore zamindari (estate) in East Bengal, specifically in Shahzadpur.

Constructed in a distinct Indo-European architectural style, the house has seven main rooms, spacious corridors, and a large garden. It faces a river and is surrounded by open fields and greenery.

Rabindranath Tagore's Bond With Shahzadpur

Rabindranath first arrived at Kachharibari in 1890, at the age of 28, to manage his family's estates. He spent multiple summers here over the next decade, interacting with farmers and locals, overseeing land matters, and immersing himself in rural life. This was a drastic contrast from the elite circles of Calcutta.

These years in Shahzadpur became a rich period of literary creation for him. In letters to his niece Indira Devi and others, Tagore often referred to the calm beauty of Shahzadpur as the source of his creativity. It was here that he penned poems from Sonar Tori, Chitra, and Chaitali, the play Bisarjan, short stories like Chhinnapatra and his poetic novel Bhanusimha Thakurer Padabali.

Tagore once wrote to his niece, "Here (in Shahzadpur) I feel more inspired to write than anywhere else."

His time here also shaped his political thinking. He championed community-based farming, introduced cooperative models, and advocated for self-reliance among tenant farmers, These ideals were later reflected in stories like The Postmaster and Dui Bigha Jomi.

The Museum

After Tagore's death in 1941, six years before India's Independence and at least three decades ahead of the creation of Bangladesh, Kachharibari stood as a silent witness to his legacy. It was declared a protected archaeological site in 1969 and later turned into the Rabindra Memorial Museum.

Today, the museum houses over 300 artefacts, including Tagore's personal belongings like wooden sandals, spectacles, pens, and even a harmonium and piano. Visitors can also see his paintings, letters, and old photographs.

A 500-seat auditorium was constructed in 1999 to host literary and cultural events, especially the annual Rabindra Festival on 25th Boishakh (Tagore's birth anniversary), where performances and discussions celebrate his legacy.

Preservation Efforts

Although parts of Kachharibari have been renovated, sections like the old revenue office are crumbling due to neglect. Cracks in walls, fading exhibits, and the theft or disappearance of some items over the years have raised concerns among historians and heritage conservationists.

In 2014 and again in 2023, the Bangladesh High Court issued protective orders to halt unauthorised construction around the site and to safeguard its cultural integrity. Despite legal protections, heritage workers have repeatedly called for more consistent funding, staffing, and restoration.