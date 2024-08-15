PM Modi To Address Nation From Red Fort On 78th Independence Day Today

This is the 11th consecutive year when PM Modi will unfurl the flag and deliver the Independence Day address. The focus is on government policy and programme announcements that generate headlines.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is "Viksit Bharat@ 2047", underscoring the government's goal of making India a developed country by 2047, which would mark 100 years of Independence.

On the eve of Independence Day, PM Modi applauded the growing popularity of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and urged the people to participate in bigger numbers. Started during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign has entered its fourth year.

"HarGharTiranga has become popular all across India, indicating the deep respect 140 crore Indians have for the Tricolour," PM Modi also posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP leaders participated in the "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan". A Tiranga Yatra was also held.

6,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort, who would include members of tribal communities, farmers, women, ASHA workers, nurse midwives and anganwadi workers.

The Indian contingent of athletes which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has also been invited to participate in the celebrations.

The programme is being held under a tight security blanket, which includes the deployment of more than 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

Surveillance systems have also been upgraded, with the inclusion of AI-based cameras, advanced CCTV analytics, door Frame Metal Detector and facial recognition software for the guests.