Independence Day 2024: Viral Video Shows Indians, Pakistanis Singing AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho' In UK

In a rare display of unity, Indians and Pakistanis came together to celebrate their respective Independence Days in London, UK. The festivities, captured in a viral video, showcase a shared love for Indian films and music, transcending the usual rivalry between the two nations.

India and Pakistan observe their Independence Days just one day apart-Pakistan on August 14 and India on August 15. This year, the celebrations in London drew attention as citizens from both countries joined forces, singing popular songs like 'Jai Ho' from the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack and AR Rahman's rendition of 'Vande Mataram.'

The video, posted online amid ongoing violent riots in the UK targeting minorities and immigrants, shows a musician named Vish leading the crowd with a standing microphone. The crowd, dressed predominantly in white, waved flags from India, Pakistan, and the UK as they sang together on a London street.