Independence Day 2024: Celebrate The Day With These Patriotic Movies

Independence Day: The country will celebrate 78th Independence Day on August 15.

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, with people across the nation coming together to remember and honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the country. Over the years, India's film industry has produced several films that stir up patriotism. These cinematic masterpieces encapsulate the spirit of the nation, the sacrifices made by its heroes, and the path to freedom. Several patriotic films are available to watch with your family and friends on this occasion, ranging from historical epics to modern tales of bravery.

Lagaan

The movie is a period drama set during British rule in the Indian subcontinent. It was released in 2001 and revolves around a group of locals challenging their British rulers to a cricket match. The Britishers vow to remove the taxes if the villagers win the game. Over the years, the movie has developed a cult following and is still worth seeing once or twice. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Aamir Khan.

Rang De Basanti

This film, which also stars Aamir Khan, tells the story of a group of college friends who, while participating in a documentary about India's freedom fighters, come to support the revolutionaries' beliefs and recognise the importance of confronting corruption in modern society. It depicts the past and present to immerse the audience in the heart of the independence movement, during which young men and women were instrumental in bringing about change. The movie also stars Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan's role as Kabir Khan in 'Chak De! India' won many hearts. He played the role of the coach of the women's hockey team. The movie revolved around their determination, efforts and hardships to bring home the World Cup Trophy. The movie shows people shedding their prejudices to come together as one to represent their country. Interestingly, its title song is played regularly at sports events in India.

Raazi

The 2018 spy film, which is based on Harinder Sikka's book 'Calling Sehmat', is a heartbreaking tale. It depicts an Indian Research and Analysis Wing agent who is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, just before the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are among the cast members.

Shershaah

The film shows the life of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra. It honours the brave Indian soldier who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest military decoration, after his death. In a dual role, Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara Advani plays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.