Is It 77th Or 78th Independence Day? All You Need To Know

Independence Day 2024: It is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. On this day, we remember the freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence. Several notable buildings around the nation are lit up in the colours of the flag. Every year, it is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Is India Celebrating The 77th Or 78th Independence Day In 2024?

The discussion centres on two assumptions- whether the day can be counted from August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence, or from the day it celebrated its first anniversary one year later.

India will be commemorating its 78th anniversary of gaining independence if we count from the day of independence. However, as of August 15, 1948, it is the 77th Independence Day.

The Press Information Bureau stated that August 15, 2022, was observed as the 76th Independence Day. Thus, according to the calendar that our government uses, this year will mark India's 78th Independence Day.

Independence Day Wishes

My love for my nation is worthiness. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special happy Independence Day!

Freedom is something that money can't buy, it's the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2023

Freedom is the atmosphere in which humanity thrives. Breathe it in.

A big salute to all those Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. It is because of their bravery, we are enjoying a comfortable way of life today. Happy Independence Day.

We love our country and are proud to be Indians. We must all make a commitment to ourselves to create a better future for generations to come. Happy Independence Day.

May the glory of Independence Day be with us forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day.

