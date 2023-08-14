G20 Presidency Opportunity For India To Shape Global Discourse: President Murmu

"All the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G-20," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday said India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage but it has also enhances its standing in the international order.

In her second speech as President of India, she said that during her visits and interactions with members of the Indian diaspora, she has observed a new confidence in the India story.

"India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20," the President said.

"As the G-20 represents two-thirds of the world population, this is a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction. With the G-20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress," the President said in her address.

She said that beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda. There are many global issues that concern all humanity and are not limited by geographical boundaries.

"I am confident that with India's proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts," the President said.

Speaking further on India's G20 Presidency, President Murmu said, "What is notable in India's presidency of G-20 is the way this diplomatic activity has been taken to the grassroots. There has been a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage people's participation. It is delightful to see, for example, students enthusiastically participating in diverse contests organised in schools and colleges touching upon the themes of G-20."

"All the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G-20," she said.

In her address to the country, President Murmu said, "Independence Day is an occasion to reconnect with our history. It is also an occasion to assess our present and reflect about our way forward."

"Looking at the present, we see that India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage, but it has also enhanced its standing in the international order," she added.

"This enthusiasm, along with a sense of empowerment, is possible, because the nation has been taking great strides on all fronts. India's economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others," Droupadi Murmu said.

