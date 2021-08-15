The Many Turbans From PM's Independence Day Address Over The Years

Independence Day: PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Continuing with his tradition of wearing a colourful headgear for the Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today donned a Kolhapuri Pheta style turban with a long trail extending till his ankle. He paired the turban with a pastel powder blue kurta and a stole as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

PM Modi has often been seen in traditional headgear of different states of the country for his address to the nation.

Last year, PM Modi opted for a mix of orange and yellow headgear, adding a scarf like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

PM Narendra Modi during the 2020 Independence Day address. (File)

In 2019, PM Modi chose to keep his turban Rajasthani with shades of orange and green pairing it with a plain white half-sleeved kurta.

PM Narendra Modi during the 2019 Independence Day address. (File)

In 2018, PM Modi chose red and saffron for his headgear which contrasted brightly against his white kurta.

PM Narendra Modi during the 2018 Independence Day address. (File)

In 2017, PM Modi wore a yellow, orange and red turban with a regular trail.

PM Narendra Modi during the 2017 Independence Day address. (File)

In 2016, donning a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban, PM Modi's headgear had a long-flowing train at the back.

PM Narendra Modi during the 2016 Independence Day address. (File)

In 2015, PM Modi's mustard-yellow turban had a dash of red, green and pink. He added a tricolour pocket square to his kurta that year. In 2014, the then newly-elected Prime Minister chose a bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej Safa with a green trail for his first Independence Day speech.