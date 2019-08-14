'Celebrate August 15 Dabake': Top J&K Officer's Message To Kashmiris

Police officer Munir Khan said all arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.

One of the senior-most police officers in Jammu and Kashmir has a message for Kashmiris this Independence Day even as the state administration is hoping that August 15 would be celebrated in a grand manner.

"Celebrate 15th August, dabake (grandly)," Additional Director General Munir Khan said when asked what his message for Kashmiris was. The officer said the immediate priority of the police is to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Presently our main focus is August 15. All arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state," Mr Khan said earlier during a briefing when he announced that the restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer.

Full dress rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations were held in every district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Contingents of various security agencies took part in the rehearsals.

On Tuesday, a top bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, had said the administration is hoping that Independence Day would be celebrated in a "grand and benefitting manner" in all parts of the state.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings since August 4 - a day before the government announced that it has withdrawn special status for the state and will bifurcate it into two union territories.

The unprecedented lockdown was declared to prevent any backlash over the government's big move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two. As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

Almost 400 political leaders of the Kashmir Valley, including two former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention. More than 50,000 security personnel are on streets.

