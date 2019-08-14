Restrictions In Jammu Lifted, Will Stay In Kashmir For Sometime: Police

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover since August 4.

The government-imposed restrictions have been completely removed in Jammu while they will continue in Kashmir "for sometime", a senior police officer said today, adding that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and that there have been no major injuries to anyone.

The announcement comes a day after the Union Home Ministry said the restrictions will be removed in a phased manner.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings since August 4 - a day before the government announced that it has withdrawn special status for the state and will bifurcate it into two union territories.

"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," said Munir Khan, one of the senior-most officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, at a press conference in Srinagar.

There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said. The officer said the main focus at the moment is to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations across the state.

On Tuesday, the government had justified the curbs, saying as a trade-off between restrictions and loss of life, the government chose restrictions.

Almost 400 political leaders of the Kashmir Valley, including two former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention. More than 50,000 security personnel are on streets and phone service and internet are still off.



