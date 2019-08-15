India A Great Democracy, Says Mike Pompeo In Independence Day Message

Mike Pompeo had met PM Modi during his visit to India in June.

The friendship between India and the US has flourished into a strategic partnership in the last two decades and the two countries now cooperate on important issues from defence and counter-terrorism to freedom of navigation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he wished India on its 73rd Independence Day.

In his Independence Day message for India, Mike Pompeo said the shared democratic values of the two nations, strong ties between the people and commitment to economic growth has strengthened the relationship.

"As I said during my recent visit to India that the United States and India are great democracies, global powers and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful Independence Day," he said.

During his visit to India in June, Mike Pompeo had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who outlined his vision for the Indo-US strategic partnership in the new tenure of his government.

PM Modi had expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism

