Jodhpuri Bhandej To Safa: The 5 Turbans PM Modi Wore On Independence Day

Independence Day 2018: PM Modi makes sure he gets to try on the traditional headgears.

With safa for his fifth and final Independence Day address as Prime Minister for this tenure, PM Modi continued his trend of wearing turbans on Independence Day.

PM Modi has sported a variety of headgears, ranging from the authentic Gujarati turban to the traditional Naga headgear. Whether it is a political rally or launch of infrastructure projects, PM Modi makes sure he gets to try on the traditional headgears of the place he is visiting and he is surely lucky given the diversity of India.

Since 2014, along with the political initiatives, Prime Minister Modi's wardrobe has also been in the news- from his outfits to the headgears he wears.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, PM Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail.

2015

The base colour for this year's turban was yellow; it was covered with criss-crossed lines in different shade of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green. The Prime Minister paired it with a kurta and 'Modi jacket'. Keeping the patriotic spirit alive, he finished off the look with a tri-coloured pocket square for celebrations of the 69th Independence Day.

2016

This year Prime Minister opted for a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow. The soft fabric made PM Modi's look for the 70th Independence Day stand out from the rest of his picks. He teamed it with a white kurta with soft check of the same colour.

2017

Prime Minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it. PM Modi finished off the look with his trademark beige couloured half-sleeve bandhgala kurta. Just like this year, the turban for the 71st Independence also had a long trail.

2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron turban while addressing the nation on the 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

(With Inputs from ANI)