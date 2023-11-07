Income Tax Searches Premises Of Liquor Maker Som Group In 5 States

Response to an email sent to the company by PTI is awaited.

The Income-tax department on Tuesday launched multi-state searches against the Som Group, a prominent player in the liquor manufacturing and sale field, as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Around 40-45 premises in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka are being covered as part of the searches, they said.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the business house has major installations, searches were undertaken at locations in Bhopal and neighbouring district of Raisen.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Income Tax is raiding Som Group of Companies, in Bhopal. The group is largely in the business of spirits, beer, and alcopop. https://t.co/IJ45SMQTrlpic.twitter.com/d5RVUum0VX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

The tax department is looking at charges of funds infusion into the company, including from some foreign shores, the sources said.

The department is also probing at charges of there being some alleged "benami" directors in the group companies, they said.

The company has its own bottling plant and is involved in manufacturing, marketing, bottling, labelling and distribution of liquor beverages.

