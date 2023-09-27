Income Tax Raids Bengaluru Office Of China Computer Maker Lenovo: Report

The Income Tax officials raided a factory of Lenovo in Puducherry (Representational)

The income tax officials visited on Wednesday a factory of Chinese Personal Computer maker Lenovo Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.

The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquiry, the person added.

Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "cooperating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required".

"We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," it said.

The reason for the visit was not immediately clear.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that tax officers also visited the facilities of contract manufacturer Flex Ltd in Tamil Nadu.

