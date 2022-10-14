In Video, Ashok Gehlot Says Hope Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes Congress Chief

Ashok Gehlot was the frontrunner for Congress president before Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed hope that voters in the elections to the post of the Congress president will vote for senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who he said has a connect with party leaders and workers.

The voting for the post of the Congress president is scheduled for October 17 and the counting will take place on October 19.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the post.

Mr Kharge has a connection with party workers and leaders, and can hold dialogue with all opposition parties, which is needed today, Mr Gehlot said in a video message on his Twitter account.

"I hope all delegates will help Mallikarjun Kharge succeed with a huge majority," he said.

मैं उम्मीद करता हूं जो भी डेलीगेट हैं वो भारी बहुमत से श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे को कामयाब करेंगे।कामयाब होने के बाद में वो हम सबका मार्गदर्शन करेंगे व कांग्रेस मजबूत होकर प्रतिपक्ष के रूप में उभर कर सामने आएगी‌।यह मेरी सोच है, मेरी शुभकामनाएं है खड़गे साहब भारी मतों से कामयाब हों। pic.twitter.com/OQ4Nk8zFKa — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 13, 2022

Mr Gehlot also added that the Congress will revive and emerge as a strong opposition party.

He said Mr Kharge is the party's experienced leader, who won nine assembly elections and two Lok Sabha polls, and was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Before Mallikarjun Kharge entered the race, Ashok Gehlot was certain to be elected Congress President with the blessings of the party high command but had to withdraw from the contest after MLAs loyal to him threatened to resign Sachin Mr Pilot being a possible replacement for the state's top job as Ashok Gehlot would've had to give up his post in keeping with the party's "one person, one post" policy.