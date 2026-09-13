In Trinamool vs Trinamool, A Final Submission Notice To Mamata Banerjee

A 'symbol war' is raging in West Bengal between two groups within the Trinamool, one led by the Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, and the other that remains loyal to the dethroned former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Both camps lay claim to the control of the party and the use of the 'jora phool (two flower)' election symbol that had been Mamata Banerjee's hallmark since she broke away from the Congress to start her own party.

To settle the tug-of-war, the Election Commission held meetings with representatives from both sides in New Delhi this Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee has been granted time until 3 pm on Wednesday to make her final submission. She has been asked to inform the Commission by this deadline if she has anything else to say or to submit any additional document and forward copies of the same to the rebel camp as evidence.

Read: "Real" Trinamool Backs Rebel For Key Post, Says 'Mamata Banerjee Our Leader'

The Commission said it will arrange a hearing on Thursday if necessary.

Wednesday is also the last day for filing nominations for by-elections to the state's two vacant assembly seats, including Nandigram, where Banerjee had lost to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in a closely fought contest in 2021.

In a letter to the former chief minister, the EC stated that it has heard the views of the camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee alongside a delegation from Kalighat, the stronghold of Mamata Banerjee, used as a metonym for her camp.

Both sides have certain documents to support their cases.

"The Election Commission has not passed any interim order. It has asked us to appear on September 16 and 17. Our candidates will contest the by-elections on our symbol," said Kalyan Banerjee, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee.

Another leader from the same camp, Kunal Ghosh, came down heavily on Ritabrata Banerjee, saying that the Trinamool is not anyone's personal property. "He cannot make any comment like the Trinamool is anyone's personal property. They are backstabbing Mamata Banerjee, who has built up the party," said Ghosh.

Read: Trinamool MP Pitched Mamata Banerjee As Future PM. She May Join Rebels

He, however, refused to speak on the technicalities, stating that the party leadership, including Mamata Banerjee and party lawyer Kalyan Banerjee, are looking into this.

Putting the split within the Trinamool to a political advantage for the BJP, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led party stands "finished". "Where does the Trinamool stand now? Trinamool is finished. We know what will happen in both Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls," she said.

Ritabrata Banerjee, who sprang a surprise by taking control of the opposition outfit in the West Bengal assembly, said he had gone through the EC letter to her former boss.

"There is nothing unusual. The EC had given us time yesterday. We met the full bench of the Commission, made our submissions, and answered whatever queries they had. Even yesterday, we submitted some hard copies along with mails," he said.

The letters sent to him and Mamata Banerjee had the same content and were part of a routine process, added Banerjee, hopeful that the EC will come up with a decision soon.

On Kalyan Banerjee's remark over the symbol, he said, "Neither you nor I can decide who gets the logo. Only the Election Commission can decide what will happen."