In Thane, Police Hunt For Man Who Took Bank Loans With Fake Documents The accused used to change his name and prepare fake documents to approach banks for availing loans for various purposes.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused was yet to repay the loan amount totalling Rs 1.55 crore. (Representational) Thane: The city police has registered offences against a 36-year-old man who allegedly cheated a bank in Thane by taking loans based on fake documents and then defaulting on repayment.



The accused used to change his name and prepare fake documents to approach banks for availing loans for various purposes, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Datta Dhole said today.



The police registered an FIR yesterday on the directions of a local court, after a Thane-based branch of a nationalised bank approached it, he said, adding that a search was on for the man.



According to the FIR, the accused had taken a car loan of Rs 49.76 lakh in December 2014, a housing loan of Rs 1.16 crore in January 2015 and a personal loan of Rs 50 lakh in March 2015 from the bank.



He made a part payment of the loan amounts and then defaulted, Mr Dhole said.



The accused was yet to repay the loan amount totalling Rs 1.55 crore, the official said.



The man had also allegedly cheated other nationalised banks earlier with the same modus operandi and the cases against him were being probed by a leading investigation agency, he said.



The accused was booked under various IPC sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery, the police added.









