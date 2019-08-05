In Surprise Tweet, Arvind Kejriwal Backs Centre On Jammu And Kashmir Move

Arvind Kejriwal has spent a better part of his political journey hitting out at the BJP and PM Modi

As the move to scrap Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, drew opposition protests, Arvind Kejriwal stood out as the lone voice, among rivals, coming out in support of the government.

"We support the government on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have spent a better part of their political journey hitting out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a range of issues, especially related to the autonomy of Delhi. For years, he accused the ruling BJP at the centre of trying to control Delhi through the Lieutenant Governor and ignoring the elected local government.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament that President Ram Nath Kovind had signed off on an order that would come in place "at once".

"There should not be a delay of even a second to removing Article 370 from the Constitution," the Home Minister said, shouting above opposition protests.

He also said Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated into two regions. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, like Delhi, will have an assembly. Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly.

