In Srinagar, 19 CRPF Personnel Injured As Jeep Turns Turtle A CRPF vehicle turned turtle after its driver lost control near the Bemina headquarter of the paramilitary force in Srinagar.

The incident took place around 5 am. Srinagar: Nineteen CRPF personnel were injured early this morning when their vehicle met with an accident in Srinagar, police said.



A CRPF vehicle turned turtle after its driver lost control near the Bemina headquarter of the paramilitary force, a police official said.



He said 21 personnel were on board the vehicle which was part of a three-vehicle convoy.



"19 CRPF personnel have received injuries. The injured were taken to JVC Hospital nearby where from seven of them were shifted to the Army's Base Hospital here. One of the CRPF personnel is critical as he has received injury in the spinal cord and is being shifted to New Delhi for specialised treatment," the official said.



He said the incident took place around 5 am.



Further details are awaited, the official said.



