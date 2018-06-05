Man Allegedly Beaten To Death, For Sharing Photos on WhatsApp

Luv who was married and had a nine-month-old, was reportedly beaten to death for accidentally sharing photographs on a group chat according to the police.
A relative who has been identified as Dinesh was upset over the photographs said Luv's brother Ajay.
"After having dinner, we clicked some pictures and accidentally shared it on WhatsApp. After this, Dinesh invited us home, where he, along with other family members, attacked both of us with iron rods and bricks. Luv died on the spot, while my other brothers are injured and in hospital now," Ajay told news agency ANI.
A complaint has been registered against Dinesh and his family.
"We got information that Dinesh, a resident of Shikha Colony, killed Luv, and harmed his brothers also. Luv died due to a head injury. We have registered a complaint, and will soon arrest the culprits," said Narender Kumar, the station in-charge of Civil Lines.
Police sources say Dinesh, the suspect, is missing since the incident.