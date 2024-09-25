Watch: PM Modi Halts Speech At Haryana Rally As He Spots Boy Holding His Framed Picture

He has drawn such a good picture, the prime minister then told the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday halted his speech during the Gohana rally in Haryana for a couple of minutes when he spotted a young boy standing on a chair and holding a portrait of the prime minister he sketched.

PM Modi asked the boy to hand over the picture to his security personnel along with his name and address and told him he will soon write a letter.

"Bete, aap bahut badiya chitr bana k laye ho (Son, you have drawn a very good picture)," PM Modi told the boy.

Sonipat, Haryana: PM Modi holds his speech and asks a young man to sit down, says, "You have brought a wonderful picture, but if you stand like this, you will get tired. I will ask my SPG to take the photo from you, and please write your name and address on the back. I will write… pic.twitter.com/eUAqaR5UXa — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2024

Seeing him standing on the chair holding the framed sketch for a long time, he also said, "If you stand like that, you will get tired. Have you brought it for me? I will tell the SPG personnel to collect the picture from you. Do write your name and address at the back, I will write a letter to you." "Thank you, beta, I will get it. Now, take your seat," PM Modi went on to say.

He has drawn such a good picture, the prime minister then told the gathering.

PM Modi was addressing the rally while campaigning for the BJP for the October 5 Haryana polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)