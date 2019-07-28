In Setback For Sharad Pawar's Party, Lawmaker Says He Will Join BJP

Vaibhav Pichad represents the Akole Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra.

In yet another setback for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its legislator Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

"Very soon, I will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party," he told news agency PTI.

Vaibhav Pichad is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers in Ahmednagar to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he

said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that he would get all help in tackling the problems of his constituency.

A day after Sachin Ahir announced in Mumbai that he was joining the Shiv Sena, NCP's state women wing chief Chitra Wagh announced that she was quitting the Sharad Pawar-led party. There was speculation that she may join the BJP.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.