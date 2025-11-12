NCP "Never Misused Power Nor Acted Arrogantly": Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Tuesday said people continue to repose faith in his party because of its commitment to development and welfare-oriented politics.

"We have never misused power or were never arrogant about it. Misuse of power never lasts long. People elect us with a margin of eight lakh votes because we work sincerely for them. It is because of the people and our party workers that we continue to win elections," Pawar said.

He was speaking at a function held at the Mahila Vikas Mandal Hall in Mumbai, where former BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhonde from the Ashti constituency joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with several of his supporters.

Welcoming Dhonde and other new entrants, Pawar said the party will give full support and respect to everyone who joins with the intention of working for the people.

"Politics alone will not sustain us. Ensure that schemes introduced by the central and state governments reach the poor. Satisfaction should reflect on their faces," he said.

Pawar cautioned party workers against wrongdoing, saying, "I will give full support to those who do good work. But if someone indulges in wrongdoing and expects protection, that won't happen anymore. Tolerance has reached its limit, so don't expect otherwise." Last week, a Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving a firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth was embroiled in charges of irregularities and set off a political row, prompting the state government to order a high-level probe and suspend a sub-registrar. Opposition leaders alleged that the market value of the 40 acres land was Rs 1,800 crore.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajit Pawar said it underscored the importance of the medical sector.

"The government has strengthened healthcare infrastructure and decided to establish medical colleges in every district. A new medical college worth Rs 1,000 crore has been built in Ambajogai, and new colleges will soon come up in Palghar, Jalna and Washim," he said, adding that a proposal to set up a cancer hospital in Beed is under consideration.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in agriculture, the deputy CM urged farmers to adopt modern techniques.

"Artificial Intelligence has become such a powerful tool that it connects the world instantly. Farmers must now embrace new and efficient methods of cultivation," he said.

