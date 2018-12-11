In Rakesh Asthana Case, Court Seeks CBI Reply On Businessman's Plea

Satish Sana had sought police protection till inquiry against Rakesh Asthana is completed.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's response to a plea by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, who accused Special Director Rakesh Asthana of bribery, seeking to be heard in a matter relating to the quashing of a complaint against him.

Justice Najmi Waziri sought reply from Mr Asthana himself, CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director AK Sharma on Mr Sana's plea, requesting to be impleaded as a party in Mr Asthana's petition seeking quashing of the complaint.

Appearing for Mr Sana, senior advocate Salman Khurshid said the complaint was filed on the basis of his complaint. He was helping the agency in the investigation and should also be heard. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and advocate Rajdipa Behura, representing the CBI, said there was no need to implead him.

CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on allegations of forgery in recording Mr Sana's statement, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case.

