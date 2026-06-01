In Rajya Sabha Numbers Game, Cross-Voting Fears And A Congress Gujarat Shock

With political strengths redrawn after the recent state-level elections, polls to fill 27 Rajya Sabha seats will be the next major electoral event later this month--one that will be closely watched amid cross-voting possibilities.

The BJP is geared up for the June 18 election, with sources saying that a meeting of the party's central election committee was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night. The party's strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls was discussed at the meeting alongside other matters, it is learned.

The NDA, the ruling bloc helmed by the BJP, is convinced that the election would see its Rajya Sabha tally cross 150 and bring it closer to a two-thirds majority. It currently has 148 MPs in the Upper House and is projected to win 17-18 out of the total 27 seats up for grabs this election.

The election comes at a time the tenures of several prominent leaders draw to a close, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, and Union Ministers George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Cross Voting Concerns

Cross-voting is a major concern in every Rajya Sabha election. This time, political observers would be fixated on Madhya Pradesh, where three seats would be up for grabs. The Congress has just enough support to win one, with only six surplus votes putting it at risk of cross-voting. In such a scenario, the Congress might place its bet on a senior leader. But it must come up with a strong candidate after Digvijaya Singh declined to return to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP is likely to secure two seats in Madhya Pradesh, with George Kurian in the race.

Read: Raghav Chadha Appointed Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Committee On Petitions

The Return Of Kharge

One major takeaway in this election would be the re-election of Congress chief Kharge. His would be among the three seats that the party is expected to secure in Karnataka based on its numerical strength.

In Rajasthan, the BJP is expected to win two seats, while the Congress is likely to secure one. From the BJP camp, Ravneet Singh Bittu is being seen as a contender, while the Congress is considering the candidatures of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Congress Washout In Gujarat

The Congress is bracing for a major setback in Gujarat. It may be left without any Rajya Sabha representation in the state for the first time after its lone MP Shaktisinh Gohil's term expires on June 21. This is because the party has the support of only 12 MLAs against a required strength of 46.

In Jharkhand, the Congress's hopes rest on the ruling JMM. Two seats are up for grabs here, including one left vacant after Shibu Soren's death. The Congress hopes the JMM will let them have one of these seats.

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Rajya Sabha Polls

The notification for the elections will be issued today, marking the start of the election cycle, with June 8 being the deadline for filing nominations. In this round, 24 seats saw the completion of the term, including 11 held by BJP MPs and three by allies.

Besides, by-elections will also be held in three seats, one of them earlier held by Sunetra Pawar, who had resigned from Rajya Sabha after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll. The seat given up by Odisha MP Debasish Samantray, who had switched from BJD to BJP, will also go for a bypoll.

The BJP is expected to announce the names of its candidates soon.