In Rajasthan, Talking While Driving Will Cost Your License

In Rajasthan, if drivers are caught talking over phone while driving, license will be suspended.

Driving licenses will be suspended for those who are found talking on the phone, Rajasthan High Court directed. In an effort to minimise road accidents across the state, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday passed an order directing authorities to suspend driving licenses of those who are found talking on their mobile phones while driving.

A bench comprising of Justices Gopal Krishan Vyas and Ramchandra Singh Jhala ordered the traffic police authorities to ensure that drivers don't speak on the mobile phone while driving a vehicle.

The high court also directed the Regional Transport Organisation (RTO) and transport department authorities to initiate proceedings to cancel licences after giving an opportunity for a hearing.

The order was passed after the additional commissioner of police (traffic) told the court earlier that a large number of four and two-wheeler drivers were using mobile phones while driving, which was not permissible under the law and are thus causing accidents.

The court order read: "The State Government as well as Additional Police Commissioner-Traffic, Jodhpur are directed to ensure that no vehicle driver shall use mobile phone while driving the vehicles and if it is found that vehicles drivers are using mobile while plying the vehicles, then after obtaining their photographs and other credentials of such vehicles drivers, the same may be forwarded to the concerned R.T.O. for cancellation of driving licence of such erring person."

Using mobile phone while driving is illegal in India under the Motor Vehicles Act. However, the ban is rarely enforced.

In a deadly accident last week, 13 students from Divine Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar died after their school bus collided with a train at an unmanned crossing. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly busy talking over the phone.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), individuals using mobile phones while driving face four times the risk of accidents than others.



