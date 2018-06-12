In Rajasthan Schools, Students To Hear Sermons Of Saints Every Month

In Rajasthan school, Saturdays would be dedicated to extra-curricular activities.

In government schools in Rajasthan, Saturdays would be dedicated to extra-curricular activities and teachers, headmasters, a local, state or national influencer will speak to the students and narrate stories. The third Saturday would be dedicated to sermons of saints, a release from the Secondary Education Director said.

The stories of saints would be read out to the students by teachers or headmaster and this move, the state Education Minister Vasudev Devnani feels will "help impart moral values to the students".



We plan programmes related to Indian culture every Saturday. These stories would inspire them to become good human beings and good citizens, he further said.



On the first Saturday of the month, biographies of renowned personalities will be read out to the students. On the second Saturday, inspiring stories with moral lessons will be read out, the circular said.



On fourth Saturday, a quiz programme will be held. On the fifth Saturday, plays on moral values will be enacted, and on the sixth Saturday, students will be made to sing patriotic songs, it added.



These co-curricular activities would be made mandatory in all government, non-governmental, CBSE-affiliated schools, residential schools, specialised training camps and teaching training schools.



Any private schools that want to volunteer are welcome, Mr Devnani said.