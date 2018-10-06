In Rajasthan, PM Modi Flags "Votebank Politics" Of Congress

In Rajasthan's Ajmer, PM Narendra Modi hit out the Congress for their "low-level" politics.

In Rajasthan's Ajmer today for the grand finale of Vasuyndhara Raje's 'Gaurav Yatra', Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into the Congress, accusing the party of indulging in votebank politics and appealing the people to give Vasundhara Raje a second term in power. Rajasthan has lately followed the trend in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, voting in the Congress and the BJP in alternate elections.

"Vasundhara ji has listed the work she has done. If I was a voter of Rajasthan, I would vote for the BJP. We have fulfilled the demands of people, given them a better life," he said.

The Prime Minister said for 60 years, the Congress has practiced "votebank politics", and their leader "never came to the assembly".

"Don't allow those who play votebank politics in any part of this country. The police department is also a victim of it. Governance is destroyed by this kind of politics. All decisions are driven by this," he said. Votebank politics, he said, is not restricted just to elections. Accusing the Congress of dividing the bureaucracy, he said, "Half the bureaucracy does not work. It (votebank politics) is a termite for the government," he added.

Led by the Prime Minister, leaders of the BJP have fanned out across three states where elections will be held at the end of this year. The Election Commission will announce the dates today.

BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to make multiple visits to Madhya Pradesh over the next few days to meet party workers. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is already campaigning in the state - he held a rally today in Morena, part of the Guna constituency of party leader and close colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia.