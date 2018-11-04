In Punjab, Government Employee Suspended Over Sex Harassment Charges

The accused denied charges against him. (Representational)

A woman employee of a Punjab government-run cooperative federation has alleged sexual harassment by her senior, who has subsequently been suspended, officials said Saturday.

In written complaints to the head of the state women commission and the Amritsar police commissioner, the woman, working in the Markfed office in Amritsar, alleged sexual harassment by the district manager, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa.

Mr Randhawa denied all allegations levelled by the woman and said it was "a deep-rooted conspiracy" against him.

The woman alleged that Mr Randhawa pulled her cheeks, forcibly kissed her and threatened her with transfer to another district if she raised her voice.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the complaint and it will led by a woman police officer.

The entire female staff of the Markfed office in Amritsar stood by her and supported her claims, said the police officer.

In a statement in Chandigarh, Markfed managing director Varun Roojam said Mr Randhawa has been suspended over sexual harassment charges.

A committee has been formed by Markfed for carrying out a comprehensive probe into the matter, he said.