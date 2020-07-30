In PM Modi's Speech At Mauritius Event, A Jibe At China's 'Debt Diplomacy'

PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the new Supreme Court of Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth today jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius at Port Louis.

Addressing the virtual event, the Prime Minister said that "History has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships."

It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It also gave rise to global power blocks, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid increasing reports of China's "global debt-diplomacy" to leverage deals in its favour by pressuring other nations facing debts it cannot pay back.

"For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners," he said.

"This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions," PM Modi asserted.

The new Supreme Court building in Port Louis is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation and shared values, the Prime Minister said in his address.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)