In Pics: PM Modi's Jungle Safari At Karnataka's Tiger Reserve

PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger ''.

PM Modi, dressed in a safari clothing and hat, reportedly covered about 20-km distance in the open jeep during the aafari at the Tiger Reserve.

He interacted with frontline field staff and groups involved in conservation activities later.

Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers. One of the 30 reserves identified across the country to save the Tiger and its habitat, it's also one of the last refuges of the endangered Asiatic wild elephant, according to the state Tourism department. The reserve was brought under 'Project Tiger' in 1973.

The Prime Minister posted his safari pictures on his Twitter account. He also shared pictures of elephants, langurs, deers and baisons. "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity", he said.

After Bandipur, PM Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu, where the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' was shot.

PM Modi also met Raghu, the orphaned elephant featured in the documentary.