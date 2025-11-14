In Pics: BJP, JDU Supporters Celebrate As NDA Heads For Landslide Win In Bihar

BJP and JDU supporters celebrate as NDA takes a massive lead in Bihar polls.
- BJP-led NDA is leading in 200 seats in Bihar, surpassing the majority mark of 122
- NDA supporters celebrated across Bihar and other states as leads widened during counting
- JD(U) and BJP workers held celebrations with conch shell blowing, sweets, and firecrackers
The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is headed for a landslide win in Bihar as the ruling alliance is leading in 200 seats, way above the majority mark of 122.
With early leads only widening as the counting of votes progresses, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United supporters started celebrating in Bihar and other parts of the country.
Here is a look at celebrations by BJP workers in pictures.
The Opposition Mahagathbandhan is ahead in just 38 seats, with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD in 26, Congress in 4 and the CPI(ML)(L) in 5 seats, and CPM in one.
