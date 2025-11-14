Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

In Pics: BJP, JDU Supporters Celebrate As NDA Heads For Landslide Win In Bihar

With early leads only widening as the counting of votes progresses, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United supporters started celebrating in Bihar and other parts of the country.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Pics: BJP, JDU Supporters Celebrate As NDA Heads For Landslide Win In Bihar
BJP and JDU supporters celebrate as NDA takes a massive lead in Bihar polls.
  • BJP-led NDA is leading in 200 seats in Bihar, surpassing the majority mark of 122
  • NDA supporters celebrated across Bihar and other states as leads widened during counting
  • JD(U) and BJP workers held celebrations with conch shell blowing, sweets, and firecrackers
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is headed for a landslide win in Bihar as the ruling alliance is leading in 200 seats, way above the majority mark of 122.

With early leads only widening as the counting of votes progresses, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United supporters started celebrating in Bihar and other parts of the country.

Here is a look at celebrations by BJP workers in pictures.

A person blows a conch shell during celebrations as the NDA leads in Bihar elections. PTI

A person blows a conch shell during celebrations as the NDA leads in Bihar elections. PTI

JD (U) supporters celebrate as the NDA alliance leads during the counting of votes. PTI

JD (U) supporters celebrate as the NDA alliance leads during the counting of votes. PTI

Supporters put up a poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar outside the party headquarters in Patna. ANI

Supporters put up a poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar outside the party headquarters in Patna. ANI

JDU members celebrate and distribute sweets in Patna as NDA heads for a big win. PTI

JDU members celebrate and distribute sweets in Patna as NDA heads for a big win. PTI

JDU supporters burst firecrackers in Patna as NDA crosses majority mark in Bihar polls. PTI

JDU supporters burst firecrackers in Patna as NDA crosses majority mark in Bihar polls. PTI

Workers and supporters celebrate at the JD(U) office in Patna. ANI

Workers and supporters celebrate at the JD(U) office in Patna. ANI

BJP supporters dance and sing in Bengal as they celebrate NDAs unassailable lead in Bihar polls.

BJP supporters dance and sing in Bengal as they celebrate NDA's unassailable lead in Bihar polls.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan is ahead in just 38 seats, with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD in 26, Congress in 4 and the CPI(ML)(L) in 5 seats, and CPM in one. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bihar Election, Bihar Election Results, Bihar Polls
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now