In Pics: BJP, JDU Supporters Celebrate As NDA Heads For Landslide Win In Bihar

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is headed for a landslide win in Bihar as the ruling alliance is leading in 200 seats, way above the majority mark of 122.

With early leads only widening as the counting of votes progresses, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United supporters started celebrating in Bihar and other parts of the country.

Here is a look at celebrations by BJP workers in pictures.

A person blows a conch shell during celebrations as the NDA leads in Bihar elections. PTI

JD (U) supporters celebrate as the NDA alliance leads during the counting of votes. PTI

Supporters put up a poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar outside the party headquarters in Patna. ANI

JDU members celebrate and distribute sweets in Patna as NDA heads for a big win. PTI

JDU supporters burst firecrackers in Patna as NDA crosses majority mark in Bihar polls. PTI

Workers and supporters celebrate at the JD(U) office in Patna. ANI

BJP supporters dance and sing in Bengal as they celebrate NDA's unassailable lead in Bihar polls.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan is ahead in just 38 seats, with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD in 26, Congress in 4 and the CPI(ML)(L) in 5 seats, and CPM in one.