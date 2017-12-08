In Pak, He Spoke About Having Me Removed: PM Modi Attacks Mani Shankar "Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan - remove Modi from the way and then see what happens to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way? And what is my crime? That I have blessings of the people?" PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Banaskantha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had spoken in Pakistan about "a supari to get Modi out of the way" to end the deadlock between the two countries. Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan - remove Modi from the way and then see what happens to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way? And what is my crime? That I have the blessings of the people?" PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha while campaigning for the Gujarat election.The allegation, a day before parts of Gujarat vote in the first round of assembly elections, is a sign that despite Mr Aiyar's suspension for his "Neech" slur against the Prime Minister , pressure is unlikely to ease on the Congress.On Thursday, Mr Aiyar called PM Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), accusing him of "dirty politics" after the Prime Minister attacked the Congress and its first family the Gandhis at a function to honour Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. Hours later, PM Modi accused Mr Aiyar of making a casteist remark. Taking his lead, various BJP leaders pummeled Mr Aiyar for insulting the PM and Gujarat.Rahul Gandhi, who is on the verge of taking charge of the Congress party, rebuked Mr Aiyar saying he "didn't appreciate his language and tone". Displaying unusual firmness, perhaps to contain the damage in Gujarat, the 47-year-old suspended the veteran Gandhi family loyalist from primary membership of the party.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley responded by calling the suspension "strategic" and today, PM Modi made it clear that Mr Aiyar - or the Congress - is not off the hook.According to the Press Trust of India, Mr Aiyar made the comments in November 2015, during a panel discussion on Pakistani news channel Duniya TV. He had been asked how to improve ties, and he reportedly said: "The first and the foremost thing is to remove Narendra Modi. Only then can the talks move forward. We have to wait for four more years. They (panelists) are all optimists and say that we can move forward when Modi sahab is there, but I don't think so."PTI also quoted Mr Aiyar as saying: " Bring us (the Congress) back to power and remove them . There is no other way (to better the relations). We will remove them, but till then you (Pakistan) have to wait."The Congress had then called the BJP's allegation "absolute nonsense" and said Mr Aiyar had communicated to the party that he had not said any such thing.