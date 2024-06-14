In One Of India's Top Agriculture Producers, Most Soil Testing Labs Defunct

The central government had launched the Soil Health Card scheme in 2015.

The Madhya Pradesh government had promised to double farmer incomes and its longest-serving chief minister is now the Union agriculture minister, but most of the soil testing facilities in the state are either shut or functioning way below capacity, leaving farmers without crucial information on what crops they should plant.

The lack of information does not just hurt farmers by leaving them without any data on what nutrients are lacking in the soil of the farm - which is needed to decide on the type and quantity of fertilisers - but also consumers, who can't be sure whether the produce they are eating is actually nutrient dense.

The central government had launched the Soil Health Card scheme in 2015 to address soil nutrient deficiencies, and Madhya Pradesh promised comprehensive soil testing services, including mobile laboratories for every village. Although there are 263 soil testing labs across 313 blocks in the state, the facilities, established at a cost of over Rs 150 crore, are largely non-functional.

District-Wise Analysis

Ashoknagar: Machines remain boxed since 2020 due to a lack of operators. Only one laboratory - at the district headquarters - is operational, but others in Mungaoli, Chanderi, and Ishagarh are defunct.

Shivpuri: The district has one laboratory, but it doesn't operate at capacity due to staff shortages. Only eight out of the necessary 18 soil nutrients are tested and farmers have also complained about uncollected samples and reports that never come.

Khargone: A lab constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh eight years ago remains non-functional due to insufficient resources and staff.

Chhatarpur: Seven laboratories have been set up but are not operational due to the absence of technicians. Efforts to utilise agricultural extension officers to run these labs have not yielded the desired results.

Sehore: Despite a Rs 1.2 crore investment, laboratories remain locked and understaffed. Efforts to mitigate this with mini-labs have proven inadequate.

Umaria: Despite being home to over 1.5 lakh farmer families, Umaria has only one operational lab. The others remain closed.

Shahdol: The lab at the district headquarters lacks adequate staff. Only 1,500 out of the targeted 12,000 samples have been tested so far this year.

Tikamgarh: Laboratories have been set up in each block but are frequently closed. Farmers report a lack of staff and unreliable services.

Sheopur: The laboratory at the district headquarters struggles with administrative and testing duties. Facilities in Vijaypur and Karahal remain locked.

Maihar: Labs in Maihar, Amarpatan, and Ramnagar are locked and lack both machines and staff.

What Farmers And Officials Say

Agricultural scientist NK Kushwaha, stationed in Shivpuri, was candid: "We do not have a laboratory, it is just a small unit. We do not have any lab." Surendra Rawat, who owns a farm, in the district, said, "The soil of my field has not been tested till date. I gave a sample to the block once but never received a report or a receipt."

Suresh Patel, Deputy Director of Agriculture, revealed that Chhatarpur district's seven soil testing labs are non-operational due to staff shortages. "We have tried to get the 22 agricultural extension officers posted here to run these labs," he said.

In Sehore - the home district of former Chief Minister and newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Senior Agriculture Development Officer Kamal Singh Thakur admitted that a soil testing lab worth Rs 1.2 crore is non-operational. "There is a shortage of staff right now, but we are trying to compensate for it with a mini lab," he said.

Farmer Mohan Ahirwar from Tikamgarh said he was frustrated. "There is no use in going to the lab for testing. No one is ever there and the lab is closed," he said. Another farmer, Mohit Yadav confirmed this.

In Khargone, Farmer Sakharam Dudve said he had no idea about the soil health scheme. "No one has ever come to my farm to test the soil," he said.

Government Response

The state government claims to have exceeded the soil health card target by 188.38% and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has promised an investigation.

According to data from the Centre, 12.46 lakh solid tests were planned for 2023-24. Only 5.58 lakh samples were collected, however, on which 2.6 lakh tests were completed.

A soil expert said, "Soil takes centuries to form, and our food security depends on its health. Indiscriminate fertiliser use and poor farming practices have degraded soil quality, particularly the nitrogen cycle. Government subsidies on fertilisers are substantial, yet farmers lack crucial information about the soil nutrients they need."

"Madhya Pradesh's soil, previously deficient in nitrogen and phosphorus, now suffers from zinc and micronutrient shortages. Farmers are left guessing about their soil's needs, jeopardising crop yields and long-term soil health. This is alarming, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, which is one of India's top agricultural producers," he added.