In Nun's Rape Case, Kerala Police Summons Accused Bishop: Updates

The Kerala police today decided to summon a Jalandhar bishop, Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun for questioning amid pressure from the activists and civil society groups. The decision was taken after a marathon six-hour meeting, news agency PTI reported.

The bishop was not arrested even after the Kerala police informed the High Court last month that the bishop had repeatedly raped the nun for almost two years between May 2014 and September 2016. The nun alleged she was sexually abused 13 times.

Here are the updates in the Kerala nun rape case: