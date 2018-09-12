In Nun's Rape Case, Kerala Police Summons Accused Bishop: Updates

New Delhi:
Kerala nun rape case: The decision was taken after a marathon six-hour meeting. (File)
The Kerala police today decided to summon a Jalandhar bishop, Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun for questioning amid pressure from the activists and civil society groups. The decision was taken after a marathon six-hour meeting, news agency PTI reported.
The bishop was not arrested even after the Kerala police informed the High Court last month that the bishop had repeatedly raped the nun for almost two years between May 2014 and September 2016. The nun alleged she was sexually abused 13 times.
Here are the updates in the Kerala nun rape case:
Four nuns, who support the complainant, joined protests near the Kerala High Court in Kochi. The nuns and others are protesting in Kerala against the delay in action against the bishop.'
The Missionaries of Jesus Congregation - that backs Bishop Franco Mulakkal - hit out at the protesting nuns today, saying it would approach the Kerala police chief to probe what they call is a conspiracy by external forces against the church and the bishop.
PC George, an independent lawmaker, made a shocking comment about the nun who alleged rape by Bishop Franco Mullackal. In an interaction with media he questioned the character of the nun and called her a prostitute.
"Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?... Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy," he said.
The decision was taken after a marathon six-hour meeting. Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal will be questioned on September 19. There have been calls from all quarters for the Bishop's arrest.