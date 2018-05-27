In Nitish Kumar's Tweet To PM Modi On Completing 4 Years, A Second Message Officials indicate Nitish Kumar was particularly disappointed with central government releasing just 1,711 crore for rehabilitation for last year's floods.

Share EMAIL PRINT JDU leaders confirmed ties the alliance with the BJP had not been in best of shape. (File) Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received scores of congratulatory



"I believe the government will rise to the expectations of the people," he said, re-igniting speculation about the uneasy relations between the top leadership of the two alliance partners.



But the tweet came later.



Minutes earlier, Mr Kumar, speaking at a meeting of bankers, had underlined that Bihar would not get private investment unless it got the special category status. As he walked out, Mr Kumar had evaded responding to a request from waiting camera persons who inquired if he had a message for PM Modi.



It was only after Mr Kumar reached his residence that he tweeted a short message to PM Modi.



It was a message in context of some recent developments, a government source said.



He did not elaborate but officials indicate Mr Kumar had been particularly disappointed with the central government releasing just 1,711 crore for relief and rehabilitation for last year's floods.



The fine print was that this amount would include the Rs 500 crore that PM Modi had announced after his aerial visit.



Mr Kumar had asked for Rs 7,636 crore.



Over 500 people had died and 1.6 crore more affected.



JDU leaders confirmed that ties between the two alliance partners had not been in the best of shape, particularly in context of the perception that the centre was reluctant to help Bihar bridge the development deficit.



Relations between the two allies had soured in recent months after a string of communal incidents in parts of the state that had provoked Mr Kumar to deliver some very sharp, and public messages to the BJP leadership to rein in leaders who were widely seen to have contributed to his troubles.



