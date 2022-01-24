Watch: "Yeh Dosti..." Song Brings Meghalaya Political Rivals Together

On stage were Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma

In Meghalaya, there's probably nothing that does not have music attached to it. A video that went viral a few days ago proved that yet again.

On January 21, Meghalaya celebrated the 50th anniversary of its statehood. During one of the celebratory events, top politicians of the state — otherwise political rivals — were captured on video enjoying the festivities together. Cutting across party lines, the politicians took over the stage to sing and dance together. One of the songs that they sang was Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay.

On the stage were Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh from United Democratic Party (UDP), Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong from National People's Party (NPP), and leader of the opposition and former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was not at the event as he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had isolated himself. Mr Sangma is an acclaimed guitarist and a singer.

Last year, during Christmas, too, leaders across party lines in Meghalaya had come together to mark the festivities. Mr Sangma had then joined opposition leaders such as former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Mr Lyngdoh, and senior MLA Charles Pyngrope in singing Christmas carols. In the video, we could also see the crowd dancing and clapping as the leaders sang.

A few years ago, another similar video had gone viral on social media. On that occasion, it was then Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and a few others singing The Beatles' hit songAll My Loving. The video was reportedly shot during the wedding of Mr Sangma's daughter in Shillong.