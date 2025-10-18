In Massive Assam Police Reshuffle, Over 30 Senior Officers Transferred

In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the Assam government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police, transferring and posting more than 30 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers to new assignments across districts and specialised units.

The Home Department on Friday in an order said the transfer orders issued "in the interest of public service" and approved by the governor aims to optimise policing efficiency and strengthen district-level administration.

Key transfers and postings:

According to the order, Partha Protim Das, IPS (RR-2018), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sribhumi, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Cachar, replacing Numal Mahatta, APS, who will now take charge as SSP, Kokrajhar.

Leena Doley, APS (DR-2002), previously serving as SSP, Dhubri, has been posted to Sribhumi, while Debasish Borah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion, moves to Dhubri.

Other notable reshuffles include:

Pushpraj Singh, IPS (RR-2014), from Kokrajhar to Karbi Anglong.

Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS (DR-2004), from Karbi Anglong to Kamrup.

Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR-2016), from Sivasagar to Jorhat.

Gurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS (RR-2014), from Tinsukia to Dibrugarh.

Shambhavi Mishra, IPS (RR-2019), appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati.

Additionally, Ranjan Bhuyan, IPS, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (Anti Human Trafficking), CID, while Amrit Bhuyan, IPS, will take charge as Commandant, 21st Assam Police Battalion, Katlichera, Hailakandi.

The transfers are part of a routine rotation policy to ensure administrative dynamism, strengthen law enforcement across sensitive districts, and bring in fresh leadership in key areas, the government said.

The reshuffle covers almost every region of the state - from Dibrugarh, Cachar, Dhubri, and Biswanath to remote districts like Dima Hasao, Majuli, and Tamulpur - reflecting the government's intent to maintain balanced supervision and improve operational coordination.

Officials said the move is expected to reinvigorate field operations, improve community policing, and enhance coordination between district police units and specialised branches such as the CID, Special Branch, and police battalions.

The large-scale reshuffle comes amid Assam's ongoing efforts to modernise its policing infrastructure and increase efficiency in countering organised crime, narcotics operations, and human trafficking.

The Home Department's notification said all officers will take their new assignments "with immediate effect from the date of assuming charge," in compliance with procedural formalities.