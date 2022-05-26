In Major Haul, Drugs Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized In Madhya Pradesh

The seizure was made from a hotel in Itarsi.

Drugs worth Rs 100 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi town on Thursday and two traffickers were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, according to sources.

The two arrested with the 21 kg heroin, include one woman from Mizoram and a foreign national man, source said.

The seizure was made from a hotel in Itarsi, one of the biggest railway junctions in the country located in Narmadapuram district.

The accused, detained later by the NCB team, were holed up after de-boarding with the drug consignment from Bengaluru-Delhi Radhani Express train.

