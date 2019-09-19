In Madhya Pradesh, Cops Bust 'Honey-Trap' Racket Targeting Politicians

Madhya Pradesh police acted after a complaint from a government engineer in Indore

A suspected high-profile extortion racket that involved blackmailing politicians and government officials with videos was busted by Madhya Pradesh police officials in Bhopal on Wednesday night. The racket involved at least three women who were found to be living in posh residential townships in the city.

Two of the three women have been arrested and three others, including a man, have been detained for questioning by an Anti-Terror Squad unit of state police at the Govindpura Police Station. Sources close to the investigation told NDTV the racket, described as a 'honey-trap', targeted only wealthy individuals and focused on politicians and bureaucrats.

The racket was allegedly operated by a woman who runs a local NGO and lives in the house of an opposition leader in Panna district. One of the gang's recent victims was a top IAS official from whom she was allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore.

After the official filed a complaint, a case was subsequently lodged at the Palasiya Police Station in Indore and the state wing of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) was tipped off about the racket.

Acting on the matter a team of ATF officials took into custody five people - four women and the man, who was acting as their driver - all of whom are believed to have political links. Police have seized laptops, mobile phones, documents and video evidence from the home of gang leader.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan has said the government will ensure the guilty are brought to justice, irrespective of any political links that may emerge.

