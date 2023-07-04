In KCR Constituency, Man Paraded Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants For Allegedly Urinating In Public

The man was reportedly also asked to lick the area where he urinated.

A mob in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency last night assaulted a man and forcefully paraded him on the road while shouting religious slogans for allegedly urinating in a public place under the influence of alcohol.

Visuals from the spot, in Gajwel town of Siddipet district, showed a mob heckling the man while shouting "Jai Shri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai", and "Chatrapati Shivaji ki jai".

A group of men can be seen holding him while a bucket of water is fetched. The victim is then forced to pour water at the spot, next to a road divider, and clean the area where he allegedly urinated while drunk. He is then paraded on the road, with cloths torn at some places, amid loud sloganeering by the mob.

A policeman can be seen trying to take the man away from the mob in one of the video clips, but a group of men forcibly take him towards the road divider and shove his face to the ground.

