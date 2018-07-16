In Kashmir's Biggest Mass Marriage, 105 Couples Tie Knot

The council provides all monetary and social support to such couples. (Representational)

A total of 105 couples tied the knot in Srinagar on Sunday in Kashmir's biggest-ever mass marriage function.

At the simple, but dignified function at the Amar Singh Club, the 105 couples from different districts of the Kashmir Valley tied the knot as scores of supportive locals gathered to be part of the noble effort, arranged by the Jafria Council, a religious and social organization.

Its Secretary Gulam Rasool told reporters that couples register with the organization and after verifying their credentials and antecedents to find out whether they really deserve monetary and social support, the organization starts arrangements for their marriage.

Jafria Council President Haji Musadiq Hussain told reporters that well-to-do donors who don't want to be named come forward and give donations to the council for helping such couples get married.

He said the financial background of these couples is such that the expenses needed for the marriage cannot be met.

Mr Hussain said his organization plans to finally move to the district headquarters so that the couples are identified and supported.

For couples who got married on Sunday, the council had provided marriage dresses, some ornaments for the brides and other facilities.