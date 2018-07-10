In Journalist Soumya's Murder Case, Bail Of Accused Stayed By Top Court

Soumya Viswanathan, 26, was shot dead in Delhi on September 30, 2008.

The man accused of killing TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan will not be released for now despite bail, the Supreme Court said today. Ravi Kapur had been granted bail by the High Court but had yet to be released from prison. Now the top court has put his release on hold, following the Delhi Police's objection.

Ravi Kapur was among five people arrested for the murder of the 26-year-old journalist. Soumya was shot dead in Delhi on September 30, 2008, when she was driving from her office to her home in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj around 3.30 am. She was found dead in her car.

When the police investigated the murder a year later of 28-year-old IT executive Jigisha Ghosh, they found a connection with Ravi Kapur. Jigisha was murdered after she was dropped near her home by an office cab around 4 am. The police solved the case after finding the murder weapon, which they believed was used to kill Soumya too.

While opposing his bail, the police told the Supreme Court that Ravi Kapur was convicted in two murder cases and had been sentenced to a life term. He is a dreaded criminal and his bail must be cancelled, the police said.

In 2009, Ravi Kapur tried to escape by throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the policemen who were accompanying him to a medical test.