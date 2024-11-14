In Jharkhand's Jamtara, Hub Of Cyber Fraud, 2 Big Names Promise Change

BJP's Sita Soren campaigns in Jharkhand

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election is over. Now, all eyes are on Jamtara, a region in the state notorious for cyber frauds, yet brimming with promises of change and development.

On November 20, the people of Jamtara will decide between 13 candidates, but the contest is particularly heated between two candidates - Congress MLA Irfan Ansari and BJP's Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of Jharkhand's political veteran Shibu Soren and sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rallies with the message of progress, touting his work in infrastructure and social development. His track record includes the construction of roads, hospitals, and a major bridge - one he claims to be the largest in Jharkhand's history.

At a late-night gathering with supporters at his house, Mr Ansari reflects on his contributions, admitting that transforming Jamtara into a city akin to Ranchi or Deoghar needs time. "Jamtara was a village," he says. "Now there are roads, hospitals, universities. I have given the biggest bridge in Jharkhand. But true transformation takes time."

However, the Congress candidate recently found himself in controversy over a viral statement regarding his opponent. A first information report (FIR) was filed, though Mr Ansari claims the statement was doctored. He vows to pursue defamation after the election. "Watch the whole video," he says. "I will resign from politics if I am wrong."

Irfan Ansari

On the other side, Sita Soren is running her campaign with a promise of "change." The BJP candidate, an heir to the legacy of Durga Soren, pledges to fulfil her late husband's dream of developing Jamtara. "My husband wanted to make Jama like Japan," she says. "We need change across the entire state, not just Jamtara."

The rivalry between Mr Ansari and Ms Soren has intensified with allegations flying from both sides. While Ms Soren rejects Mr Ansari's statements as baseless accusations, she asserts her commitment to development. "If there is an incident, let them say it. Ever since I received the party ticket, they've been calling me an outsider. Prove it if it's true," she says.

The BJP has raised concerns over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration, particularly in Santhal Pargana areas, framing it as a significant election issue. The Congress, however, dismisses this as divisive politics. Mr Ansari challenges the narrative, asserting, "There are no infiltrators. This talk only poisons young minds." Ms Soren, meanwhile, contends that demographic shifts raise valid concerns about the impact on tribal population.

Jamtara, once known for its ties to reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, has gained a darker reputation as a cybercrime hub, drawing national attention after becoming the subject of a web series. In villages such as Sindarjori and Karamatand, stories are abound of luxurious homes built with fraudulent wealth.

Police records show that in 2021, Jamtara saw 76 cybercrime cases with 187 arrests, with similar figures in 2022. Despite a dip in national cybercrime shares, Jamtara still bears nearly 10 per cent of India's cases - a shadow that looms over the election landscape.

With a mixed electorate comprising 30.10 per cent Muslim and 27.12 per cent tribal voters, both Mr Ansari and Ms Soren are vying for influence within these demographics. The Congress's strong historical hold, with 12 wins out of 18 elections since 1952, faces a formidable challenge from the BJP. Mr Ansari's father, Furkan Ansari, served as MLA here five times, solidifying a family legacy.

Yet, as the campaign escalates, local youths expressed concern that the focus on national and party lines is overshadowing urgent local issues such as healthcare, education, and employment. "We need better schools and colleges, no talk about infiltrators," says a local resident, Ganesh Mandal, highlighting the pressing need for emergency facilities and basic healthcare.

As Jamtara prepares to vote, the choice is between continuity and a new direction. With accusations, promises, and legacies in the mix, the electorate faces a complex decision. This high-stakes election may very well set the course for Jamtara's future, as residents hope for a path that bridges their needs with the promises made on the campaign trail.

With its layered history and current notoriety, Jamtara remains a unique constituency. As election day nears, it stands as a microcosm of Jharkhand's broader challenges-a battle for progress amidst legacy, change, and the ghosts of cybercrime.