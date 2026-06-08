In J&K, Music Strikes A Chord Against Rising Drug Threat

Jammu and Kashmir is fighting a silent war - a war against drugs such as chitta, heroin and synthetic pills.

The reason is stark: these narcotics have snatched away sons and daughters from their parents, leaving homes shattered and futures destroyed.

As darkness fell, the banks of the Tawi turned into the frontline of a different kind of battle. A young group of artists, led by Anirudh and Puneet, were not merely strumming guitars, they were striking a deeper chord, reaching out to the youth and steering them away from addiction.

Every chord, every lyric and every beat carried a single message: to make young people feel, understand and ultimately reject drugs.

The musical evening was organised by FICCI FLO Jammu & Kashmir under its 'Jammu Yuva' programme, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the drug menace and how it is jeopardising the future of the younger generation.

"When community and government come together, only then can positive change take place," said Varsha Bansal, Chairperson of FICCI FLO J&K Chapter and the driving force behind the ‘Jammu Yuva' programme.

"We drew inspiration from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's 100-day Nasha Mukt campaign to dismantle the ecosystem that targets the youth, the backbone of our region," she added.

Former chairperson Varuna Anand emphasised that music transcends all barriers. "Music is universal - everyone connects with it. There can be no better tool to spread awareness among the youth," she said.

FICCI FLO founder member Ruchika Gupta highlighted how music can channel youthful energy in the right direction. "The huge turnout here shows its impact," she said.

This was FICCI FLO's way of connecting with young Jammu, not through speeches or sermons, but through the one language every youngster understands: music.

From college students to young professionals, the message was landing. The River Tawi has seen kings, wars, and peace. But this evening it witnessed resolve.

FICCI FLO Jammu has struck a chord in the fight against drugs. The hope is that this melody turns into an anthem in every home, hostel and heart.

Because the choice is simple:

Drugs silence the music of life.

Let music help end drugs.