New Zealand Hotels Book Out Ahead of First Total Solar Eclipse In More Than 850 Years

Hotels in Dunedin, New Zealand, are already filling up nearly two years before a rare total solar eclipse is set to arrive, with visitors eager to witness a once-in-centuries event. On 22 July 2028 at 4:17pm, the moon will move directly in front of the sun, creating a shadow about 100km wide that will sweep across parts of southern New Zealand. Areas inside this path, including popular tourist destination Queenstown and the city of Dunedin, will experience complete darkness in the middle of the day for 2 minutes and 51 seconds, Guardian reported.

Even though the eclipse is still two years away, hotels are already receiving booking requests. Dunedin Leisure Lodge, for example, has already sold out its special "solar eclipse package", which includes free eclipse glasses for guests.

Dr Ian Griffin, an astronomer and director of Tūhura Otago Museum, said the event would be historic for the city. "The last one visible from Dunedin was in 1163, which was before humans reached New Zealand. So we will be the first people in Dunedin ever to see a solar eclipse from this part of the world, which is quite exciting," he said.

The 2028 eclipse will also be the first total solar eclipse visible from anywhere in New Zealand since 1965. Griffin said the brief period of darkness would be an unforgettable experience for anyone lucky enough to see it.

"That three minutes of darkness, if it's clear, will be absolutely memorable for anybody who sees them," Griffin added.

The countdown to the eclipse officially began at Tūhura Otago Museum, with the event expected to become a major tourism attraction for Dunedin. Around 35,000 visitors are expected to travel to the city, which has a population of about 130,000.

Griffin has been preparing for the moment for more than a decade. He even bought his home in 2013 because it offered a good view of the eclipse path.

The eclipse will take place during New Zealand's winter, shortly after the country celebrates Matariki, the Māori New Year. Matariki is named after the group of stars also known internationally as the Pleiades. The star cluster is visible from New Zealand for most of the year but disappears briefly during winter before returning around the time of the winter solstice.

Dunedin is planning a special night-sky festival that will begin with Matariki celebrations and continue until the eclipse.

"It's actually unique anywhere around the world. We've got the cultural holiday celebrating the night sky, and then will be following it about 10 days later with a fantastic eclipse," Griffin said.

“We have a cultural celebration focused on the night sky, followed about 10 days later by an incredible solar eclipse,” he said.

Dunedin mayor Sophie Barker said excitement was already building across the city. "This remarkable event is now firmly on the horizon," she said.