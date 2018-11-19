PM Opens Expressway In Gurgaon; "Incomplete, Dangerous," Alleges Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the KMP Expressway in Gurgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurgaon on Monday. Inaugurating the expressway, PM Modi said, "It is a significant day for Haryana...it will bring about a transport revolution in the state."

Hitting out at the earlier UPA government, PM Modi said that the expressway should have been ready a decade ago, during the Commonwealth Games, but due to corruption, it was delayed. The Prime Minister accused the UPA of "wasting people's money as the cost of construction escalated due to the delay."

Ahead of the inauguration, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala questioned will the Prime Minister or the Haryana Chief Minister take responsibility of "endangering people's lives by inaugurating an "incomplete highway."

"PM Modi and Chief Minister Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway today," tweeted Mr Surjewala. He further alleged that the highway has not yet been tested by engineers and the "third party consultant has also refused to give a completion certificate."

The KMP Expressway, meant to divert heavy vehicles from Delhi to reduce pollution, has been built at a cost of Rs 6,400 crore