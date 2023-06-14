In First Podcast, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'You Learn So Much When...'

Piyush Goyal shared the podcast on his Twitter handle.

Union minister Piyush Goyal appeared on a podcast - his first - where he talked about life and work, the time he spent with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how he positively impacted his life. Mr Goyal said he was "excited" to be a part of the new format and the conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia. His professional background as a Chartered Accountant helped him serve tremendously allowing him to head various ministries, including Cabinet, like Finance, Railways, Coal, Mines and New and Renewable Energy.

"Atal Ji always knew me as "Happy". In fact, I remember once I had gone to meet him when he was prime minister. I sent him a note with my name Piyush Goyal and for about half an hour 40 minutes I was waiting outside his office. As soon as I walked into the room he said "Arre happy tum ho? Mujhe bataya kyun nahi?" I said I sent you a chit, he looked at it and said "Piyush Goyal kaun hai?" the Union minister said on the podcast.

"He was that loving kind and raat ko kabhi 2-3 baje meetings karke he would come home. Main paanv dabata tha, haath dabata tha," he added.

My 1st Podcast 🎙️



A memorable experience…



Watch here 👉 : https://t.co/2iTsvDVRz1pic.twitter.com/3583UTED7N — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 14, 2023

When the YouTuber called him and all-rounder in the political world, Mr Goyal said he was thankful for getting the great opportunity (of holding so many portfolios).

"You learn so much, you know, when you're moved around and areas which are technical - like power and renewable energy - was very exciting when you're looking at sustainability and the new age energy sources. I got a brief stint in finance which was great learning and also ran the Railways which was a unique experience," Mr Goyal said on 'The Ranveer Show'.

Talking about the best things in his life, the Union minister recalled the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to double the free food to be distributed to Covid-affected people.

"You get an opportunity to actually run that program on his behalf under his guidance. It's so satisfying, I can't tell you," said Mr Goyal, adding that he is a "religious and spiritual person".

He currently holds portfolios such as Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Mr Goyal is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.