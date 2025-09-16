In First Foreign Outreach, Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Speak With PM Modi On Thursday

In a significant diplomatic development, interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, will hold her first conversation with a foreign leader - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on Thursday at 11:00 am, official sources have told NDTV.

The telephonic talks will focus on the latest political situation in Nepal following the youth-led "Gen-Z protests," the priorities of Karki's interim government, and areas where India can extend support for development in Nepal, sources said.

This will be Ms Karki's first official diplomatic engagement with any head of government since assuming office on September 12, signalling that India remains Kathmandu's foremost foreign policy priority.

India First: Symbolism in Outreach

On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met Ms Karki at her office in Singha Durbar, the official Secretariat in Kathmandu. The envoy conveyed Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message on her appointment and reiterated India's commitment to deepening the "close bonds of friendship and cooperation" between the two neighbours, Nepal's foreign ministry confirmed.

Ambassador Srivastava had also attended Ms Karki's swearing-in ceremony at Shital Niwas, underscoring India's keen interest in Nepal's evolving political situation.

India's Swift Response

Prime Minister Modi had earlier voiced concern over developments in Nepal and personally congratulated Ms Karki through social media soon after her appointment. The scheduled phone call will now set the tone for bilateral engagement under Nepal's interim leadership.

The outreach comes at a sensitive moment for Nepal. With political uncertainty after youth-led demonstrations and a fragile interim arrangement in Kathmandu, India is positioning itself as Nepal's first and closest partner in navigating the crisis.

By choosing India as her first foreign contact, Ms Karki has sent a clear diplomatic signal that New Delhi remains central to Nepal's immediate foreign policy orientation.