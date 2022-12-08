In Delhi, Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase

The age of the woman is estimated to be about 28-30 years, Police said. (Representational)

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found in a suitcase in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday evening, Delhi Police said.

According to police their control room received a call about a suitcase from which a foul smell was emanating.

A team from the Delhi Police reached the spot and pulled it out of the drain with the help of local divers, and found on opening the suitcase a highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside.

The woman, whose body was found highly decomposed, has not been identified yet.

The age of the woman is estimated to be about 28-30 years, Police said.

The body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

